Broadlawns Dental Clinic offers dental services for people of all ages. Dr. Hayley Harvey, DDS, MS is the Broadlawns Dental Section Chief and Director of Dental Education and shares the history of the practice.

You can find Broadlawns Dental Clinic at 1761 Hickman Road in Des Moines. Call 515-282-8270 to schedule an appointment and visit broadlawns.org to learn more.