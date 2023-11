Ring in the season of giving by supporting an organization that provides care and lasting hope. Kathy Coady, Chief Development Officer for Hope Ministries, shares how we can all make a difference.

You can request free Christmas meals at hopeiowa.org or by calling (515) 265-4277. You can sign up to be on a volunteer delivery driver team at hopeiowa.org. Hope Ministries will host a food donation day on Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Bethel Mission.