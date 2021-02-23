Project-Based Learners Work On Project to Reimagine Local Park

Project-Based Learning Network is a pathway to help prepare learners with the skills needed for a global economy. It is a pathway engaging students in tasks designed to provide the best context for learning.

West Des Moines Schools Project-Based Learning Network Development Coach Melissa Gress shares what PBLN is. 6th Grade Facilitator Kristel Groenewold shares the project her learners are working on to reimagine a local park. Crestview School of Inquiry 6th Grader David Hnem Ceu shares how it has helped him learn to collaborate with a team.

You can learn more on West Des Moines Community School District’s website.