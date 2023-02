It’s a great program that’s become a hit with older adults. Exercise Coordinator Kim Ubben, Instructor Kim Friest, and Active Older Adults participant Jim Carson highlight the AOA class at the YMCA in Indianola.

To try out a group class at the YMCA of Greater Des Moines, go to dmymca.org. You can find the closest location, learn about programs, and check class schedules there. You can also call 515-282-9622.