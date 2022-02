Gale Brubaker with the West Des Moines Historical Society shares how the Jordan House was a part of the Underground Railroad. It is located at 2001 Fuller Road in West Des Moines. You can find more information at wdmhs.org or call 515-225-1286.

Allie Shambaugh-Miller is a Drake University Junior and part of the Forever Free Pilot Mentorship program, which researched freedom seekers and conductors buried in Iowa.