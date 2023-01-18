Staying healthy is good not only for your heart, but for your mind as well. President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Des Moines Leisha DeSmet shares the KEYS program to help promote brain fitness.

Unlocking Brain Fitness: KEYS to Dementia Prevention is a 10-week course being offered at John R. Grubb Community YMCA on Wednesdays from Noon-2 p.m., starting February 1st.

To try out a group class at the YMCA of Greater Des Moines, go to dmymca.org. You can find the closest location, learn about programs, and check class schedules there. You can also call 515-282-9622.