The Professional Bull Riders will buck back into town this weekend for the elite Unleash The Beast’s PBR Lucas Oil Invitational. It features the top 35 bull riders in the world. Colten Jesse joined Hello Iowa to talk about what it’s like being a second-generation cowboy and what fans can expect.

The PBR Lucas Oil Invitational is September 19-20. You can get tickets on iowaeventscenter.com.