You toss your wet clothes in, then probably set it and forget it. But, there’s something important you may be overlooking when it comes to dryer maintenance. I went to the Delaware Township Fire Department for an important reminder.

It’s Fire Prevention Month. Lance Richard, Owner of Dryer Vent Wizard, shares a fire hazard in your home that you don’t see.

General Manager Eric Tate shares his experience as a firefighter and the dangers he’s seen with clogged dryer vents.

For more information or to schedule service with Dryer Vent Wizard, give them a call at 515-412-0225 or visit their website at dryerventwestdesmoines.com.