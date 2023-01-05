Bobby Johnson from Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling shares how to avoid frozen pipes.
You can find Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling at 904 NE Main Street in Grimes and online at goldenrulephc.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
Bobby Johnson from Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, & Cooling shares how to avoid frozen pipes.
You can find Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling at 904 NE Main Street in Grimes and online at goldenrulephc.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now