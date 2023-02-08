It was an historic week as Iowans packed an arena to cheer wrestlers on to the state championship. And this time, it was for girls!
Skylar Slade, Bella Porcelli, and Addie Nelson from the Southeast Polk Wrestling team share their experiences.
by: Megan Reuther
