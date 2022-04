We are planting the seeds of employment growth while getting your garden ready. Angela Book-Glynn and Hannah Moeller share the details behind The Balance Autism Plant Sale and the many ways it benefits our community!

The Balance Autism Annual Plant Sale will take place May 6-7th and May 13-14th from 9 am to 3 pm at The Balance Autism Farm and Greenhouse, which is across from Southeast Polk Junior High in Pleasant Hill.