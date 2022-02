Paul Despenas, Owner of Midwest Construction, shares what you’ll find at their showroom in Grimes. You can visit them there to see sunrooms, siding, and windows or stop by the Des Moines Home and Garden Show February 24 to 27.

Midwest Construction is located at 2021 SE 44th Ct in Grimes. Call 515-305-2241 for more information or visit mwcinc.com.