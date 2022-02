No matter your age or health status, it’s important to plan your estate for the future. Kim Baer with Baer Law Office shares why you should set up a Power of Attorney and how to get started with a will.

You can learn more about the services offered at Baer Law Office by going online to baerlawoffice.com.

If you have questions or you’d like to schedule an appointment, call 515-279-2000. Baer Law Office is located at 838 5th Avenue in Des Moines.