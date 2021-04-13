Plan Your Garden at Spring Open House

It’s almost time to get your garden started, and Canoyer Garden Center has been growing the highest quality plants and flowers for months now to help you get that garden started.

Head Grower Kyle Canoyer shows the locally grown plants at the family-owned garden center.

You can plan and shop at Canoyer Garden Center at the Open House on April 17th and 18th.

Canoyer Garden Center is located at 3335 SE Gateway Drive in Grimes and at 175 SW Oralabor in Ankeny. You can learn more online at canoyergardencenter.com.