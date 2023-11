The rules are simple and the game is easy, even for beginners. There’s no wonder this sport is growing in popularity. Wellmark Y Healthy Living Director Caitlin Kohlhaas and Pickleball Player Chom Naae share how to get started.

To learn more about the YMCA of Greater Des Moines, go to dmymca.org. You can find the closest location, learn about programs, and check class schedules there. You can also call 515-282-9622.