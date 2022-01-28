New semesters are underway in school districts across the state, and some students and their parents aren’t too excited about the report cards that came from the first semester. Sylvan Learning Center can help. Owner April Samp shares how Sylvan can provide an individualized assessment.

Sylvan Learning of Iowa is located in Johnston, Ames, Hiawatha, and Coralville. You can find out more about the services offered and how to sign up your kids by going online to sylvanlearning.com Call 515-867-8000 to learn more.