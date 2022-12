Dr. Josiah Fitzsimmons, DC, BCN, Founder of Vero Neuropathy, talks about peripheral neuropathy.

A Vero Neuropathy consultation includes a personal consultation, an exam, and a report of findings. Call 515-676-VERO (8376) to make an appointment.

You can also learn more online at veroneuropathy.com. Visit Vero Neuropathy at their new location at 630 South 50th Street in West Des Moines.