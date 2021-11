You can’t forget about your best friend when it comes to Christmas this year. Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your fur babies. Carlie Paxton shares the top toys and treats.

Pet Supplies Plus has three convenient locations in the metro: 4211 Fleur Drive and 4371 Merle Hay Road in Des Moines and 120 8th Street SE in Altoona.

You can also shop online at petsuppliesplus.com.