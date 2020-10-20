Painted RV to Travel State Bringing Awareness to Mental Illness

You’ll see a local artist’s work all around town. Now, you’ll see it traveling the state. Artist Jacob Kuperman shares what he wants people to experience with his work and how his latest project will help Kate Kaplan’s Mental Illness Iowa.
by: Megan Reuther
