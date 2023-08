Business is popping for a local proprietor, and the only thing sweeter than the kettle corn he’s producing is the story behind his success. Joe Steffy, Owner of Poppin’ Joe’s Gourmet Kettle Korn, talks about his business with the help of an assistive communication device. His sister Jen Stratton shares how their parents helped him get started.

Learn more at https://www.poppinjoes.org/.