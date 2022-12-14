Ornament clusters are the rage on social media. We give the trend a try to add last minute sparkle to your holiday home.

You can also make fun cinnamon ornaments with your kids. It requires 1 cup ground cinnamon, ¾ cup applesauce and 2 tablespoons basic white glue to make dough.

Roll out and cut with cookie cutters. No baking is required. As they are drying, poke a hole in them to add ribbon later for an ornament. You could use straw or toothpick. You can also add glitter to mix and place googly eyes for added fun.