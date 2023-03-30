If you love writing but can’t seem to organize your ideas, we have someone to help. Award-Winning Author and Founder of “Dream to Author” Jackie Haley shares advice on how to write a book.
Learn more at dreamtoauthor.com.
by: Megan Reuther
Posted:
Updated:
If you love writing but can’t seem to organize your ideas, we have someone to help. Award-Winning Author and Founder of “Dream to Author” Jackie Haley shares advice on how to write a book.
Learn more at dreamtoauthor.com.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now