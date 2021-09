September is National Service Dog Month, a time devoted to raising awareness and showing appreciation for the extraordinary work service dogs do every day for the people in their care.

Jan Moore, a Puppy Guardian with The IOWA Service Dogs organization, shares ho the nonprofit organization trains service dogs for first responders and veterans. Warrior Garland Shirley shares how a service dog with help him following a lung transplant.

You can learn more at iowaservicedogs.org.