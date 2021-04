Too many children across the country sleep on couches or on the floor. An organization aims to make sure every child has a safe and comfortable place to go to bed at night. Lin Vandeberg explains what Sleep in Heavenly Peace is, and how you can help.

For more information on how you can get involved with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, you can visit shpbeds.org/desmoines. You can also call 515-720-6204.