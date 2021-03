Whiskers TNR, which stands for Trap, Neuter, Return, of Warren County, focuses on getting community cats fixed to break the cycle of overpopulation. In order to do this effectively, the organization needs a holding facility.

Corissa Arndt and Dr. Loni Ellsworth share how you can help.

If you’d like to donate, adopt, foster, volunteer, or just learn more about the organization, you can check out whiskerstnr.org.