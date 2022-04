April is Donate Life Month, and those who are organ donors help to give sight to those in need. Dr. Christina Gillmor from the Wolfe Eye Clinic shares how donations of corneas help them help others.

You can learn more about the services offered at Wolfe Eye Clinic by going online to wolfeeyeclinic.com. You can make an appointment or ask questions by calling 833-474-5850. Wolfe Eye Clinic is located at 6200 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines.