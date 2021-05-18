Open of Business: Posey & Jett’s

Posey & Jett’s opened during the pandemic. It is dedicated to giving their customers the very best gifts with a focus on comfort, hope, happiness, and joy.

Posey and Jett’s Owners Becky and Kevin Brehm share what you’ll find at their beautiful gift shop and the inspiration behind it.

Posey and Jett’s is located at 550 36th Avenue SW, Suite D, in Altoona. You can also order from their website at poseyandjetts.com or call 515-745-2510.

We want to learn more about small businesses opened within the last year. Open for Business is sponsored by Lincoln Savings Bank! If you’ve opened within the last 12 months and want to appear on Hello Iowa, all you need to do is click here to apply. One new business will be randomly selected each week to join us on the show!



