Open for Business: The Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club opened for business in February in the East Village. It’s been turning heads with its adorable interior and delicious food and drinks. General Manager and Co-Owner Josh Holderness and his Business Partner and Resident Chef Joe McConville share a taste of the menu.

The Breakfast Club is located at 212 East 3rd Street. It is open every day from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A patio is set to open soon. You can check out the website at thebreakfastclubusa.com.

