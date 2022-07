Enjoy tasty drinks and eats at the new Surety Courtyard. Executive Chef Rateb Aburas shares the fun to be had. Surety Courtyard is located at 206 6th Avenue in Des Moines. Learn more online at suretyhotel.com.

Do you have a new shop or restaurant that opened in the last 12 months? We want to help get the word out that you are Open for Business, which is presented by Lincoln Savings Bank.

Go here to learn more.