Open for Business: Squeak Balloon and Décor

Hello Iowa

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most people cringe when they hear that squeak sound from a balloon, but our next guests embraced it and they built a company from it that’s really blown up. Travis and Mindy Green share their new business Squeak Balloon and Décor. Follow Squeak Balloon and Décor on Instagram or e-mail orders@squeakballoondecor.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News