Most people cringe when they hear that squeak sound from a balloon, but our next guests embraced it and they built a company from it that’s really blown up. Travis and Mindy Green share their new business Squeak Balloon and Décor. Follow Squeak Balloon and Décor on Instagram or e-mail orders@squeakballoondecor.com.
Open for Business: Squeak Balloon and Décor
