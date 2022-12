It is a place where good times take root. At Pots and Shots in West Des Moines, you’ll find a unique vibe thanks to a plant and cocktails crossover experience.

Pots and Shots Owner Temeshia Bomato shares how the business got its start.

Pots and Shots is open for business at 9500 University Avenue, Suite 1101 in West Des Moines. For more information and for upcoming events, follow them on Facebook.