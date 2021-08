Ornery Chicken is the newest ghost kitchen in Ankeny. Owner Darren Warth shares how the virtual kitchen works and what chicken dishes you’ll find on the menu.

Curbside pick-up is available at the Ornery Chicken located at 121 SE Shurfine Drive in Ankeny. To place your order, go to theornerychicken.com.

Lincoln Savings Bank sponsors Open for Business for businesses opened within the last 12 months. Business owners can apply here.