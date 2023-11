Give an old item a new purpose all while shopping at a new local business. Megan Bannister, Owner of Olio Oddities shares some items you can find at her newly opened store this Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday at Olio Oddities is Saturday, November 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 340 SW 5th St #122 in Des Moines.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction