One local business that opened during the pandemic has been recognized as a top date spot. Sage King with Mulberry Street Tavern shares two cocktail recipes you can make at home this Valentine’s Day and the decadent chocolate desserts to pair the drinks.

These are the drink recipes Sage shared:

Cupids Arrow:

1 ½ oz Mulberry Gin

½ oz Simple

¼ oz Lemon

½ oz Chambord Floater

½ oz Chartreuse Floater

Soda Water



Flower Power:

1 oz Vodka

1 ½ Strawberry Puree

½ oz Saint Germain

Grapefruit Soda