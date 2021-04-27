Open for Business: Monarca Paletas

Monarca Gourmet Paletas is not your average ice cream shop. Guests can enjoy hand crafted ice cream treats dipped in your favorite flavor. Owner Jose Jacome shares the details of this fun new family-owned shop.

Monarca Paletas is open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m. It is located at 9901 University Avenue in Clive. You can learn more at monarcapaletas.com.

