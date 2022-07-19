You’re invited to stop in for a drink or browse the curated fine good at the Middlebrook Mercantile, which is now open for business in Cumming. It’s in the heart of Middlebrook, Iowa’s first Agrihood community. Manager Robert Wilke talks about this new one-of-a kind bar, event-space, and retail center.

You can find Middlebrook Mercantile at 4125 Cumming Avenue in Cumming.

You can learn more at middlebrookmercantile.com.

