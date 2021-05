Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers Co-Owner Jeff Bruning shares what you’ll find at the new restaurant located in the Drake Neighborhood.

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers is located at 2331 University Avenue in Des Moines. Call 515-344-4343 or visit luckyhorsedsm.com.

New businesses owners can apply to be a part of our Open for Business segment brought to you by Lincoln Savings Bank. If you’ve opened within the last 12 months and want to appear on Hello Iowa, all you need to do is apply here.