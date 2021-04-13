Open for Business: Little Children’s Boutique

You can find adorable clothing for girls at the Little Children’s Boutique in Norwalk. There are even some items for mom! Owner Jordan Johnson shares what you’ll find.

Learn more about Little Children’s Boutique here.

We want to encourage new Iowa business owners to get in on this amazing opportunity sponsored by Lincoln Savings Bank! If you’ve opened within the last 12 months and want to appear on Hello Iowa, all you need to do is go to who13.com/helloiowa/openforbusiness. Send a photo of your business along with information, and one new business will be randomly selected each week to join us on the show!