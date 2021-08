A good burger can make your day! Lachele’s Fine Foods opened about six months ago, serving only the freshest ingredients that are never frozen.

Owner Cory Wendel and Executive Chef Jake Cole share menu items. And what makes the Ingersoll location unique.

Lachele’s Fine Foods is located at 2716 Ingersoll Ave in Des Moines. Check out the menu at www.lacheles.com.

