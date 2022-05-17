A new destination is open for business in Des Moines that helps your child on their play journey while allowing you to connect with other caregivers. Owners Amanda Wiebers and Jenny Johnson share why they started JouJou Des Moines.

JouJou is located at 906 42nd Street in Des Moines. Visit joujoudsm.com for more information.

Do you have a new shop or restaurant that opened in the last 12 months? We want to help get the word out that you are Open for Business, which is presented by Lincoln Savings Bank.

Go here to learn more.