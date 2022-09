It is a bar on wheels named after the owner’s two dogs. Houndstooth & Hooch is open for business. Owner Sarah Stewart shares how she can bring the party to you, so you can just focus on making memories.

You can learn more about Houndstooth & Hooch at houndstoothandhooch.com.

You can learn more at bocsdsm.com.

Do you have a new shop or restaurant that opened in the last 12 months? We want to help get the word out that you are Open for Business, which is presented by Lincoln Savings Bank.

Go here to learn more.