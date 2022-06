Chad Lambert, Co-Owner and General Manager of Hop-a-Lot, shares how its new location is open for business.

Hop-a-Lot is now open at their new location at 1600 Valley West Drive, Suite 200, in West Des Moines. For more information, call at 515-330-1123 or visit hopalotiowa.com.

