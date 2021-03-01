Open For Business – Hello Iowa

Will you commit to be big in 2021 and become a mentor? Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa is looking for more “Bigs” to mentor youth on a waiting list.

Nathan Brooks and Skylar Mayberry-Mays with the organization share details and how you get started.

Here are some details from BBBS of Central Iowa: “Volunteers must be 18 years old or older and complete an orientation, interview, and home visit. We conduct background checks on each of our mentors - criminal, child abuse and driving records - to ensure the safety of the child.

To volunteer as a Community-Based Big, please complete the volunteer inquiry form below or call Danielle Kuhn, Volunteer & Recruitment Coordinator, at 515-288-9025 x227. Afterwards, we will be in contact with more information about becoming a Big.”