Open for Business: Happy DSM

When you need the perfect gift, get happy! Amy Hilmes left a 21-year career as a marketing executive in December of 2019 to pursue a dream of owning her own business. Then, the pandemic hit and she had to change the way she conducted business. She adapted by starting out online and recently opened a storefront in Beaverdale. It’s called Happy DSM

You can shop online at happydsm.com. Follow Happy DSM on social media for details on store hours and updates.

