Open for Business: Batch Balanced

Batch Balanced muffins began in one family’s kitchen as a way to get highly nutritious food that is easy to make and tastes good without refined grains and added sugar. After sharing the love with friends and family for years, Megan Garvin decided to open a business.

You can see the muffin mixes available by going to batchbalanced.com. You can place your order there, or by email or phone.

