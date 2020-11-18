Woman Raises Awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease and Caregivers

Sara Lemke watched her mother battle Frontotemporal Lobe Dementia for nearly ten years. Lemke now works with the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter in memory of her mom. She shares her family’s story during National Family Caregivers Month.
by: Megan ReutherPosted: / Updated:
Sara Lemke watched her mother battle Frontotemporal Lobe Dementia for nearly ten years. Lemke now works with the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter in memory of her mom. She shares her family’s story during National Family Caregivers Month.