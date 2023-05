Nutrition plays an important role in self-care and eating well doesn’t have to come at the expense of your budget. Arielle Kestenbaum, Founder of Fare Meals, shares ways to be mindful about how you’re nourishing your body, mind, and soul.

You can take part in a free webinar tonight at 6 pm. You can sign up here: faremeals.org/events/nutrition-for-self-care/