The Second Annual Wave of Light is happening both in person on the capitol steps and virtually on October 15th, which is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Participants are welcome from 5:30-6:30 pm to have photos taken with the Angel Wing Project. The event starts at 7 pm with the lighting of candles, opening remarks, and the reading of names.

You can find more information and purchase a wing at nofoottoosmall.org.