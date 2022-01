DES MOINES, IOWA -- As predicted by public health officials, the holiday season and large family gatherings have lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths in the state of Iowa. The latest statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health again highlight that this has become a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" as the overwhelming majority of serious cases are among those who've declined to follow sound advice from scores of medical experts to get vaccinated.

According to the semi-weekly report posted online on Wednesday, there have been 19,045 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the last 7 days in Iowa - that's nearly 3,000 cases per day. The statewide positivity rate has climbed to 14.9% over the last 14 days and 18% over the last week.