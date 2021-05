DES MOINES, Iowa -- The state legislature has passed a proposal that would amend Iowa’s constitution to no longer grant, secure or protect the right to an abortion - nor require public funding for abortion.

Because it would change the state constitution, it has to pass in two consecutive general assemblies before going on the ballot for voters to ultimately decide on. This resolution will need to pass again in the 90th general assembly -- either 2023 or 2024 -- meaning the earliest Iowans could vote on the measure would be in 2024.